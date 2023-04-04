25-year-old man charged in non-fatal shooting of Detroit police officers

A 25-year-old man has been charged in the non-fatal shooting of Detroit police officers.

The incident occurred Friday (March 31) at 7:37 p.m. when officers were called to a store in the 7340 block of Puritan Avenue for a reported felonious assault.

While canvassing the area, officers found the defendant Larez Hakess McKnight in front of a residence in the 16230 block of San Juan.

The 25-year-old Detroit native pulled out a gun and shot at officers multiple times.

Officials at that moment exited their vehicles and returned fire as McKnight fled from the scene on foot.

While on pursuit, officials say McKnight began shooting at officials again when he was ultimately wounded in the leg.

He was later arrested two streets over in the 16350 block of Tuller Street and taken to a Metro Detroit hospital for treatment.

McKnight was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm and given a $1,000 cash bond with a GPS tether.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for April 5 at 9 a.m. The probable cause conference is scheduled for April 12 at 8:30 a.m., and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 18 at 8:45 a.m.