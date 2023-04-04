Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing 12-year-old boy.

Elijah Stockley was last seen Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m. when he left his residence on the 21700 block of Curtis Street in Detroit without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray polka dot jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Elijah Stokley Details Age 12 Height 5′3″ Hair Black Eyes Brown Weight 110 pounds

Anyone with information about Stockley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

