Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing 12-year-old boy.
Elijah Stockley was last seen Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m. when he left his residence on the 21700 block of Curtis Street in Detroit without permission and failed to return home.
He was last seen wearing a black and gray polka dot jacket, black pants and black shoes.
|Elijah Stokley
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′3″
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Brown
|Weight
|110 pounds
Anyone with information about Stockley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.