Detroit police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Elijah Stokley last seen April 3

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Elijah Stokley, 12. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing 12-year-old boy.

Elijah Stockley was last seen Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m. when he left his residence on the 21700 block of Curtis Street in Detroit without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray polka dot jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Elijah StokleyDetails
Age12
Height5′3″
HairBlack
EyesBrown
Weight110 pounds

Anyone with information about Stockley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801.

