Detroit police want help finding missing 31-year-old man

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.
Aldo Hernandez was last seen on Sunday (April 2) at 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of McKinstry Street and did not return home.
He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, and black sweatpants.
Hernandez’s brother says he suffers from schizophrenia.
|Aldo Hernandez
|Details
|Age
|31
|Height
|5′9″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|150 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.