Detroit police want help finding missing 31-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Aldo Hernandez was last seen on Sunday (April 2) at 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of McKinstry Street and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, and black sweatpants.

Hernandez’s brother says he suffers from schizophrenia.

Aldo Hernandez Details Age 31 Height 5′9″ Hair Black Weight 150 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage