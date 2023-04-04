51º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 31-year-old man

Aldo Hernandez last seen on April 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 31-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Aldo Hernandez was last seen on Sunday (April 2) at 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of McKinstry Street and did not return home.

He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, and black sweatpants.

Hernandez’s brother says he suffers from schizophrenia.

Aldo HernandezDetails
Age31
Height5′9″
HairBlack
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter