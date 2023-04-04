Morning 4: Thunderstorms may be severe in Metro Detroit Wednesday -- and other news

Clouds and radar forecast for SE Michigan for 1 p.m. on April 5, 2023

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Family heartbroken over death of stranded driver killed on side of freeway on Detroit, Hamtramck border

Melnevia Whaley was one of two people killed along I-75 near Caniff early Sunday morning. Her cousin, Jennifer Payne, says the entire family is still in shock.

‘I’ll believe this to the day I die’: A look back at the Michigan UFO craze of 1966

In 1966, a string of seemingly odd occurrences in Washtenaw County drew the attention of the entire country.

The events centered on a sudden wave of UFO sightings, with reports by police and citizens in March 1966.

53 years ago: Young girl disappears on way to school in Ann Arbor

A 13-year-old girl vanished on her way to school in Ann Arbor 53 years ago. Cynthia Coon left home to go to school on Jan. 19, 1970, she never made it to school and did not return home that night.

Ramblings: It’s time for the Pistons to make a big change

ClickOnDetroit’s Ken Haddad writes: As the Detroit Pistons wrap up another dismal season, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The Pistons are dangerously close to tying the team’s all-time worst record from the 1979-1980 season, with just 16 wins. Four of the team’s 10 worst seasons ever have been in the last five seasons.

Just a brutal stretch of losing basketball. It’s hard to watch. It’s hard to care, even for the diehards. It’s time for a big change.

