2 brothers receive medical treatment after townhouse explosion in Mount Clemens

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two brothers, ages 30 and 25, living in the rental unit, were taken to the hospital and treated for minor burn injuries Mount Clemens Wednesday night.

Officials have yet to release any official updates on what caused the explosion, but neighbors told Local 4 that the events that occurred Wednesday (April 5) night were terrifying.

“Me and my brother went down to smoke a joint in the basement, and the house blew up,” said Beaudoin.

He and his brother barely made it out.

“It was scalding hot,” Beaudoin said. “It was something treacherous. It was like a crockpot in an oven, and it was just frying me.”

Beaudoin says his brother helped drag him up the stairs as far as he could to get him up and out of the house.

“We heard a boom, and it sounded like somebody had crashed into a building,” said Kathy, who lives nearby.

The community was still shaken by the sudden home explosion that happened at 9 p.m.

“It was unreal,” said Tim Gordon, who also lives nearby. “It blew me off my couch. I was lying down watching TV. Pressure coming up from my couch literally lifted me off the couch.”

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department, the older brother remained at the home but didn’t give investigators and first responders many details on what happened.

The younger brother initially left and returned to see a medic but refused to speak to deputies.

Like so many others, Kathy wants to know what happened.

“It’s terrifying,” Kathy said. “It makes me wonder what actually caused that kind of devastation.”

As investigators worked to figure that out, the unit next door was also profoundly affected.

“Unfortunately, someone who had nothing to do with it, her house is also condemned,” Kathy said.

Gordon says the damage was even worse than what he initially thought.

“First, I didn’t think it was this big, and then after they were done last night, I come out here, and it’s literally off the foundation,” Gordon said. “The top’s kind of like separated from the bottom, and you know, the foundation, it’s off. Good luck for you folks out there that this happened to. I hope you get better.”

Part of what’s taking the investigation process so long is that investigators have to be able to safely make it inside the structure, which so far has barely been able to happen.