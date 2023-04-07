46º

Local News

Detroit police seek person of interest linked to non-fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl

Teen listed in stable condition

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information regarding a person of interest linked to the non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl on the city’s east side. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information regarding a person of interest linked to the non-fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl on the city’s east side.

The shooting occurred Wednesday (April 5) at 1 p.m. on East 7 Mile Road and Albany Street when an unknown suspect fired shots from a black Ford Fusion with tinted windows, hitting the teen in her body.

Officials say the 15-year-old victim was privately taken to a Metro Detroit Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition as she is still being treated for her injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

