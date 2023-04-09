Detroit police looking man with dementia who was last seen at his home

DETROIT – Police are looking for a missing Detroit man who has dementia.

Officials say that Tom Todd Sr. left his home on April 8 around 4:20 p.m. in the 8300 block of Sussex Street.

Todd was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with reflective stripes on the front and back, gray Dickies shirt and pants and New Balance gym shoes.

The Detroit man’s wife told officials that Todd has dementia.

Details Tom Todd Sr. Age 52 Height 6′4″ Weight 230 Eyes Brown Hair Black hair with full beard

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detroit police’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201.

