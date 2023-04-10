Morning 4: Study says Detroit is among least safest cities for drivers in US -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Study: Detroit is 3rd least safe city for drivers in US

In and near the Motor City, there are, of course, lots of cars on the road.

But, despite being a region known for its automobiles, a study finds Detroit is one of the least safe major U.S. cities when it comes to driving -- and it’s not because of road conditions. Researchers compared fatal crashes, DUI arrests and more across the biggest U.S. cities on their quest to find out which are the the safest and the least safe of them all.

Meet Michigan’s two invasive birds: The aggressive mute swan and the Eurasian collared dove

Michigan has two invasive birds, the mute swan and the Eurasian collared dove.

One of them is described as “one of the world’s most aggressive waterfowl species” -- hint: it’s not the dove.

Police: 3 injured in Eastpointe multi-vehicle crash after driver ran red light, fled scene

Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Eastpointe on Sunday after a driver ran a red light, caused oncoming traffic to swerve out of the way, and fled the scene.

Recall Roundup: IKEA kids games, BISSELL vacuum, salad mixes, other recalls to know from last week

We’re breaking down some of the most important recalls that you should know about from last week.

