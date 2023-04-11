75º

41-year-old man from Detroit pleads guilty to peeping through windows in Eastpointe, Warren

Marquis Fleming used a step ladder to peek through young girls’ windows on numerous occasions

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

A 41-year-old man from Detroit has pleaded guilty to peeping through windows in Eastpointe and Warren.

Fleming pleaded guilty Tuesday (April 11) and was charged with one count of window peeping (90-day misdemeanor) in Warren District Court. He was sentenced to two years in-person probation, GPS tether for 12 months, must not be within a quarter mile of the residence where the crime occurred, and enter a cognitive restructuring program.

The Detroit native was charged with five counts of window peeping (90-day misdemeanor) in Eastpointe and one count of window peeping (90-day misdemeanor) in Warren.

“It is despicable that someone would prey on young children,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This type of crime can quickly escalate to more serious crimes against young females. I would like to thank Eastpointe and Warren Police Departments for working together to get the accused brought to justice.”

Fleming pleaded guilty to three counts of window peeping in Eastpointe Tuesday (April 6). He will be sentenced Wednesday (April 26) at 1 p.m. at the Eastpointe District Court.

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

