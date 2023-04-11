Detroit man arrested after sexually assaulting, dragging 80-year-old man to bathroom in Monroe County

A man from Detroit has been arrested for sexually assaulting and dragging an 80-year-old man to a bathroom inside the Michigan Welcome Center.

The incident occurred Monday (April 10) at 2:29 p.m., northbound I-75 in Monroe County.

The 32-year-old was arrested for many assaultive crimes, including fleeing and eluding police, after he attempted to avoid arrest.

The Monroe County Central Dispatch received reports of a suspect grabbing several males by the genitals in the bathroom at the Welcome Center before physically attacking and sexually assaulting the elderly man.

Witnesses and bystanders intervened, and the suspect fled on foot, crossing the northbound travel lanes of I-75 to a vehicle parked on the southbound median shoulder, police say.

The 32-year-old man was located by police as he was driving a silver Chevrolet Impala before fleeing southbound before police gave chase.

The pursuit went into Ohio, where the suspect ran out of gas just north of I-280, and police took him into custody.

The Detroit native’s identity has not been revealed. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.