66º

Local News

Man caught transporting pipe bomb in Wayne County months before his probation ends

Ian Behner was on probation until end of April

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Wayne County
Ian James Behner (Michigan Department of Corrections)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old man was caught transporting a pipe bomb from Ohio into Wayne County months before his probation was about to end, officials said.

Ian James Behner, 25, has been on probation out of Midland since April 29, 2021, for possessing methamphetamine on June 18, 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Behner agreed to a plea deal, and two of the conditions of his probation were that he could not own or possess weapons or commit any further crimes. His probation was scheduled to end April 29, 2023.

On Sept. 4, 2022, Behner was caught shipping and transporting a pipe bomb from Ohio into Wayne County, according to authorities.

An information unsealed last week (April 4) says he has been charged with transport or receipt of explosive materials by a prohibited person.

The information says he will have to forfeit any other explosive materials.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email