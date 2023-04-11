Man caught transporting pipe bomb in Wayne County months before his probation ends

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 25-year-old man was caught transporting a pipe bomb from Ohio into Wayne County months before his probation was about to end, officials said.

Ian James Behner, 25, has been on probation out of Midland since April 29, 2021, for possessing methamphetamine on June 18, 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Behner agreed to a plea deal, and two of the conditions of his probation were that he could not own or possess weapons or commit any further crimes. His probation was scheduled to end April 29, 2023.

On Sept. 4, 2022, Behner was caught shipping and transporting a pipe bomb from Ohio into Wayne County, according to authorities.

An information unsealed last week (April 4) says he has been charged with transport or receipt of explosive materials by a prohibited person.

The information says he will have to forfeit any other explosive materials.