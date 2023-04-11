Morning 4: Macomb County pilot instructor accused of having sexual relationship with teen in plane -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Macomb County pilot instructor indicted for sex acts with teen girl while flying plane, in hangar

A pilot instructor and retired teacher from Macomb County has been indicted for having a sexual relationship with a teenager at an airport and even while he was physically flying planes, officials said.

Read the report here.

Detroit travel time ranked 3rd-longest among US cities in 2022

If there’s one thing the Motor City is good at, it’s stop-and-go traffic.

As the essential center of the nation’s automobile industry, Detroit sees a lot of cars coming and going -- sometimes, seemingly, all at once. Traffic was so bad in Detroit last year that one study found the city to have some of the highest odds of drivers being late.

See the findings here.

Decapitated woman still unidentified after body found in Detroit River 55 years ago

The body of a decapitated woman was discovered in the Detroit River 55 years ago.

See more here.

What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting

Tributes were growing Monday for the five people slain in a shooting at a Louisville bank, with friends sharing details of their lives and mourners gathering at vigils.

Details were also emerging about some of the wounded, including a rookie officer who was just recently sworn in.

Read more here.