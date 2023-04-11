Turn in weather lifts spirits, business in Metro Detroit as customers were making sweet memories

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Look out your window, and it’s hard to believe that we were dealing with an ice storm and mass power outages just a few weeks ago.

The weather was gorgeous Monday (April 10), which meant a boost for people’s moods and businesses like ice cream shops, as the forecast could sometimes be the cherry on top.

“Every week I schedule, I look at the next week’s forecast,” said Ice Cream Time owner Jim Tefend.

He has owned the Ypsilanti business for more than 30 years.

“I get excited every year. I love ice cream,” Tefend said. “I have been eating it. I love it as much as the customers.”

Customer Deanna Epperson came by for an afternoon treat along with her client.

“Well, I do home care, and my lady wanted to get out today and go get some ice cream, so I brought her here,” said Epperson.

With the sunny and warmer weather, Alice Van Tassell is making sure her flower beds reflect the change in season. That’s why she made a trip to Allemon’s Landscape Center on Detroit’s East Side.

“I don’t like the cold. I don’t like the snow. I like the sun and the warmth,” Van Tassell said.

The family-owned garden shop is excited for business to bloom for the season.

“So get your stuff while you can. If you see it and like it, get because it always sells fast,” Allemon’s Landscape Center owner Matt Allemon said.

Bikes shops are also shifting into high gear with the heat.

“This last week with it being sunny and starting to get warmer this week coming , it’s been like just exponential that people are remembering that the bike needs to be tuned up and ready for summer,” Bikes, Blades & Boards owner Rick Teranes said.

The bike shop has been open for 30 years in Grosse Pointe Park.

“I had a dad in the other day who with his 5-year-old son. He was like I got my bike here when I was 5 years old,” Teranes said.

Back over at Ice Cream Time, Virginia Kingsberry is making some sweet memories with her niece. She’s looking forward to more time outdoors with family.

“I am loving it. I can’t wait to get out and exercise. I am planning on starting my garden and spend more time with my grandkids. I am ready,” Kingsberry said.

And Tefend is ready for the crowds this week and beyond.

He wants to make sure every customer leaves not only with ice cream, but also a smile.

“I got extra girls in this week. They all know we are going to stay a little bit later than normal,” Tefend said.