23 new murals set to go up in Detroit as artists take their designs to scale

DETROIT – The City of Detroit holds the No. 4 spot on the list of cities with the best street art. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan hopes the latest series of works will push the city to the top spot.

Tuesday (April 11), the latest batch set to hit the city this summer was unveiled.

More than two dozen Metro Detroit artists have been commissioned to take their mural designs to scale.

All hoped to capture their love for the city.

“I feel like everybody who comes to the city gets involved in events are able to see there’s an energy in Detroit that’s nonstop like a locomotive, and I wanted to be able to capture it and express it,” said Aaron Mickens, an artist born and raised in Detroit.

Andrea Slomczenski’s piece featured a table filled with foods unique to the region, but it’s not just about food.

It’s also about friendship.

“Having that time with my friends, going out having different foods from Shwarmas, Peorgis, Pie Sci, everything we love about Detroit,” said Slomczenski.

The city is investing more than a half million dollars into the murals.

Mickens said his piece would serve as a reminder that dreams really do come true. He hopes everyone who sees it is inspired too.

“For my family and friends, as they go through the city, they can see I had a hand somewhere, that I didn’t just pass by, but I made a difference in the city I grew up in touched the city I grew up in,” Mickens said.