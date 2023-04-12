Clinton Township man charged with killing 30-year-old who was fighting with girlfriend at motel

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A Clinton Township man has been charged with killing a 30-year-old who got into a fight with his girlfriend at a Roseville motel.

The shooting happened at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at the Victory Inn Motel on Little Mack Avenue in Roseville.

Police said a 30-year-old Marysville man got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend at the motel. That led to a confrontation between the 30-year-old and Devonte Javon Tucker, 28, of Clinton Township, according to authorities.

Tucker was not initially involved in the fight between the couple, officials said. During the confrontation between the two men, Tucker shot the 30-year-old in the chest with a handgun, officials said.

Tucker called police immediately after the shot was fired. When officers arrived, they treated the 30-year-old until Roseville firefighters arrived and took him to a nearby hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Police recovered the gun from Tucker, who was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Macomb County prosecutors charged him with second-degree murder and a felony firearm violation. The murder charge is a life felony, and the felony firearm violation is a two-year offense.

Tucker was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at 39th District Court and remanded to the Macomb County Jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 19, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 26.