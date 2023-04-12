Taylor police investigating after cremated remains found abandoned at burial ground

TAYLOR, Mich. – Police are investigating after a person’s cremated remains were left out in the open for more than a week at the Oak Grove Burial Ground in Taylor.

Chris Land and his wife found the cremated remains of Michael O’Brien on one of their daily walks through the burial ground. The burial ground is located near Van Born and Telegraph roads.

Land said they want to get the remains back to the family of the person. Land called the city of Taylor on April 3 to report the remains. Chris reached out to the ClickOnDetroit Help Desk to see if we could take any action.

Local 4 contacted the Taylor Police Department. Officials said they will safeguard the remains until next of kin is found.