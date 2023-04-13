75º

Local News

Man accused of carjacking 95-year-old woman in Detroit will stand trial

Carjacking happened in September of last year

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crime

DETROIT – A Wayne County judge had stern words for a man accused of carjacking a 95-year-old woman in Detroit.

The carjacking happened in September of last year along Woodward Avenue near Palmer Park.

A man jumped into the 95-year-old woman’s car, roughed her up, and drove off with her still in the car. He kicked her out of the car down the road.

Smith was in court on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for a preliminary exam.

Judge Kenneth King, of the 36th District Court, determined there is enough evidence for James Douglas Smith to stand trial.

King has grown increasingly frustrated by violent crime in the city.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email