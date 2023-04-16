53º

2 taken into custody after shooting, injuring bystander in Downtown Detroit

Injured man listed in temporary serious condition

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

DETROIT – Two men were taken into custody on Saturday night after firing shots, striking a bystander, in Downtown Detroit.

According to Detroit police, the shooting took place on the 300 block of Monroe Street in Greektown at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say a man was hit with gunfire after two groups were firing shots in the area.

He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police took two men involved into custody and were able to recover two weapons.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as we receive more information.

