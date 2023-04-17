Morning 4: How Michigan ranks nationally for its gun safety laws -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

‘Missing key laws’: Michigan ranks 24th in US for gun safety

Last week, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed gun reform legislation into law on the two-month anniversary of the deadly shootings at Michigan State University. It’s a move that doesn’t always happen in the wake of a high-profile shooting in the U.S., and gun violence prevention advocates consider it a big success.

But even though the policies are a huge step for a state Legislature previously unwilling to move on gun reform, Michigan is still “missing most key gun safety laws” needed to address the violence, according to organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The nonprofit, which is the largest gun violence prevention organization in the U.S., says Michigan lacks dozens of the 50 most important gun safety laws.

Read the report here.

7 people between ages of 14-20 arrested after police pull over stolen SUV in Detroit

Seven people ranging in age from 14 years old to 20 years old were arrested after Michigan State Police pulled over a stolen vehicle in Detroit.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, a Michigan State Police trooper was on westbound I-94 near Linwood Street when they ran the registration plate on a Hyundai SUV and found the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day.

Read more here.

First railbike tour trail in Michigan set to open in May

Macie Hefron couldn’t in her wildest dreams imagine how good it would feel when she first rode on a railbike tour during a trip to Maryland a couple of years ago.

“I was outside enjoying the wind blowing through my hair and smelling the natural smells of nature,” Hefron said. “It was honestly a dream to be riding down a track on something like these. It truly is a feeling that everyone needs to experience at least one time in their life.”

Now, Hefron and her company, Wheels on Rails, are going to attempt to create that experience for Michiganders and visitors from out of the state.

Learn more here.

House where Martin Luther King Jr. planned Alabama marches moving to Dearborn

A bungalow in Selma, Alabama was a safe haven for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders in 1965 as they planned the Selma to Montgomery marches calling for Black voting rights.

Now, the home is moving to The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn to be preserved and on display.

See more here.