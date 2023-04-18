37º

32-year-old man killed outside Detroit hall; police still searching for suspected shooter

Detroit police release additional video of suspected shooter

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
A man suspected of fatally shooting a 32-year-old on March 26, 2023, outside a hall in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROITDetroit police are still searching for the shooter who killed a 32-year-old man outside a hall in the middle of the night.

The shooting happened at 2:14 a.m. March 26 in the 3900 block of Woodward Avenue.

Officials said a 32-year-old man was outside a hall when someone approached and fired shots, striking him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, April 18, Detroit police released new video footage of the suspected shooter. You can see the video below.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video, or who has information about the shooting, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Here’s additional surveillance video that was released by Detroit police last month:

