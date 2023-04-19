Morning 4: 2 arraigned on charges after beloved security guard killed in Detroit’s Greektown -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Man, woman arraigned on charges linked to murder of beloved security guard in Greektown

A man and a woman have been arraigned in connection with the death of a beloved security guard who was killed while working in Detroit’s Greektown.

The shooting happened at 8:03 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at a liquor store in the 570 block of Monroe Street in Detroit.

Business owner charged in long-unsolved golf course rape cases in Oakland County, at Penn State

A Michigan man is facing felony charges in connection with two sexual assault cases that happened more than 20 years ago at golf courses in Oakland County and at Penn State University.

Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions

The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.

The justices are expected to issue an order on Wednesday in a fast-moving case from Texas in which abortion opponents are seeking to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone.

Angry pickup driver in Macomb County chases motorcycle at over 100 mph, crashes into it

A pickup truck driver is facing a possible life sentence after he became angry while driving this weekend in Macomb County, chased a motorcycle at over 100 mph, and crashed into it, according to prosecutors.

