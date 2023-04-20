Morning 4: Youth vote was highest in Michigan across US for 2022 election -- and other news

FILE - Voters walk past the sign pointing them to the polling location for in person voting in the general election, Nov. 8, 2022, in Cranberry Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Michigan’s youth voter turnout in 2022 election was best in US, report says

A new report shows that young people in Michigan turned out to vote last November at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country.

Research from the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE) at Tufts University found that voters aged 18 to 29 showed up to vote in Michigan at a rate of 37%.

Former Detroit Tigers star Max Scherzer loses mind after being ejected over sticky substance

Former Detroit Tigers star Max Scherzer was beyond outraged Wednesday when he was ejected from a game during a sticky substance check.

Tigers fans know all about Scherzer’s intensity. He’s one of the best pitchers of our generation, but when it’s time for him to take the mound, he doesn’t want to be bothered -- not by fans, not by teammates, and especially not by umpires.

Deputy saves 2 people from burning pickup truck in Livingston County

Deputy Lonnie Chapman has spent 19 years with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and saw almost everything ... until last week.

Chapman was getting ready to head out on a call in the northern part of the county when a pickup truck flew by him going 90 mph down Byron Road.

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

The Supreme Court initially gave itself a deadline of Wednesday to decide whether women seeking access to a widely used abortion pill would face more restrictions while a court case plays out. But on the day of the highly anticipated decision the justices had only this to say: We need more time.

In a one-sentence order, the court said it now expects to act by Friday evening. There was no explanation of the reason for the delay.

