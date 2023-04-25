Detroit police want help finding missing 30-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 30-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Shanika Brewer was last seen on Friday (April 7) at a friend’s house and did not return to her home located in the 7500 block of Quinn Street.
No other clothing description was provided.
According to a family member, she suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.
|Shanika Brewer
|Details
|Age
|30
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|110 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.