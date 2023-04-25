Detroit police want help finding missing 30-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 30-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Shanika Brewer was last seen on Friday (April 7) at a friend’s house and did not return to her home located in the 7500 block of Quinn Street.

No other clothing description was provided.

According to a family member, she suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Shanika Brewer Details Age 30 Height 5′2″ Hair Black Weight 110 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

