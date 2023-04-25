45º

Detroit police want help finding missing 30-year-old woman

Shanika Brewer last seen on April 7

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 30-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 30-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Shanika Brewer was last seen on Friday (April 7) at a friend’s house and did not return to her home located in the 7500 block of Quinn Street.

No other clothing description was provided.

According to a family member, she suffers from Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder.

Shanika BrewerDetails
Age30
Height5′2″
HairBlack
Weight110 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

