Police seek person of interest linked to fatal hit-and-run of 56-year-old man in Detroit

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information regarding a person of interest linked to the fatal hit-and-run of a 56-year-old man in Detroit.

The hit-and-run incident occurred Sunday (Feb. 19) at 9:06 p.m. where the 56-year-old man was on the sidewalk on northbound I-75 Service Drive at Grand River when he was struck by an unknown suspect in a red sedan.

After the incident, the suspect re-entered the roadway and was last seen southbound on the I-75 Service Drive.

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2280 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.