Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Antieno Caleb last seen on April 26

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.

Antieno Caleb was last seen at 5:13 p.m. Friday (April 26) in the 18600 block of Joseph Campau Avenue in Detroit.

Caleb left his mother’s home without permission and failed to return home.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black ‘Balenciaga’ shoes. He should also be carrying a black bookbag.

According to his mother, he is Autistc, and suffers from Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.

Antieno CalebDetails
Age14
Height5′1″
HairBlack
Weight110 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

