Detroit police want help finding missing 14-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 14-year-old boy who went missing in Detroit.
Antieno Caleb was last seen at 5:13 p.m. Friday (April 26) in the 18600 block of Joseph Campau Avenue in Detroit.
Caleb left his mother’s home without permission and failed to return home.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black ‘Balenciaga’ shoes. He should also be carrying a black bookbag.
According to his mother, he is Autistc, and suffers from Bipolar Disorder, and Schizophrenia.
|Antieno Caleb
|Details
|Age
|14
|Height
|5′1″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|110 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.