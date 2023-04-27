Morning 4: UAW president ‘disgusted’ after Stellantis announces 30K job cuts -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

UAW president ‘disgusted’ by automaker buyout: Stellantis to cut 30K jobs

The new UAW president has reacted to Stellantis anticipating a 30,000 job cut.

Stellantis announced that it is looking to reduce its workforce by more than 30,000 jobs. A staggering number, especially considering they are about to negotiate a national contract with the UAW.

And, considering the union’s reaction Wednesday night, it’s clear both sides are spoiling for a major fight this fall.

See the report here.

Detroit event hopes to get 30 shelter dogs adopted in 3 hours this Sunday

A dog adoption event will be held this weekend in Detroit in an effort to help some adorable animals get out of the shelter and into their forever homes.

The need for dog adoption is always great. Shelters fill up every day and look to animal rescues for help. But the best way to make room in the shelters is to find these perfectly lovable dogs a forever home.

Here’s what to know.

Michigan woman charged after father catches on fire, dies due to unsupervised candles amid power outage

A Michigan woman was charged with adult abuse after her father, who was left unsupervised around lit candles, caught on fire and died from his injuries two days later.

Ronald Krueger Sr., 89, who had dementia, suffered from third-degree burns over his body. Officials say that 40% of his body sustained these burns after being caught on fire.

Read more here.

3 players Detroit Lions could select to bolster defense in first round of NFL draft

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for football fans: The 2023 NFL Draft is upon us.

Every team and every fanbase think they are only a few players away from reaching the Super Bowl or at least the playoffs. But no team is coming into the draft with more hype and expectations than the Detroit Lions, who many believe are on the doorstep of relevancy -- which is something that hasn’t been said around the football program since the 1990s.

Read the report here.

Weather: Sunnier Thursday before rain moves into Metro Detroit for several days