Car crashes into Detroit building after not obeying traffic stop by Michigan State Police

DETROIT – A vehicle crashed into a Detroit building after fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop.

Michigan State Police reported on Sunday that Metro South Troopers were patrolling a northwestern neighborhood in Detroit when a speeding vehicle was seen behind the officials. Police say that the driver of the speeding vehicle slammed on their brakes in an attempt not to pass the patrol vehicle.

It is reported that the troopers attempted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. after the speeding vehicle attempted not to pass the troopers. The suspected vehicle did not obey the trooper’s activated lights and sirens.

Following the failed traffic stop, troopers checked the immediate area for the suspect and saw that the speeding vehicle crashed into a building at 14th Street and Oakman Boulevard. Two men who were in the suspected vehicle ran from the scene. Troopers were able to arrest a 22-year-old from Warren and a 19-year-old from Detroit after they ran into a gated parking lot and surrendered. The Warren man was treated for injuries as he was the driver during the crash. Officials say that the Detroit man was not hurt.

Michigan State Posay that both men are lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, awaiting a prosecutor review.