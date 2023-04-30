Detroit police investigating after shooting injures 1 at repass on city’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are conducting an investigation into a shooting that occurred during a repass on the city’s east side, where family members were gathered to mourn the loss of a loved one.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Seven Mile and Mound roads in Detroit. Detroit Fire Dispatch received a distress call reporting multiple shootings at 18673 Mound.

Multiple emergency medical services (EMS) crews and the Detroit police were dispatched to the James Europe VFW Post located on Mound Road and its adjacent parking lot.

Upon arrival, the scene was marked by yellow markers, scattered throughout the area, indicating gunshots fired.

The violence did not confine itself to the parking lot, as a related shootout ensued around the corner. Following the initial shooting, individuals involved in the incident engaged in a vehicle chase, exchanging gunfire along the way.

Inside the VFW hall, a repass was taking place, and as attendees were leaving to go to their cars, multiple shots were fired, striking one.

The victim, a woman, sustained injuries and is currently in temporary serious condition.

As of Saturday night, no suspects had been taken into custody -- the investigation into the incident is ongoing.