Morning 4: Teens arrested in murder of man found inside car in middle of road -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

4 teens arrested in murder of man found inside car in middle of road

Four teenagers have been arrested in the murder of a Waterford Township man whose body was found inside a car with its doors open in the middle of the road.

Oakland County deputies were called at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, April 29, to the area of Hammond and Nelson streets in Pontiac.

Founders taproom in Detroit abruptly closes

Founders Brewing Co. Detroit abruptly closes its doors and announces its shutdown to Mug Club members on Monday evening.

On May 1, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Founders Brewing Mug Club members received an email from the company announcing the Detroit taproom’s closure.

Man arrested in Michigan woman’s 1988 killing

A South Carolina man has been charged in a Michigan woman’s 1988 slaying after investigators used forensic genetic genealogy to narrow the pool of suspects to a single family, authorities said Monday.

Robert Odell Waters, 53, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Beaufort, South Carolina, where he lives, in the killing of Cathy Sue Swartz, St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney David Martin said.

Detroit police shot, killed 74 dogs over 3 years

The number of dogs shot and killed by Detroit police officers has steadily increased over the last three years.

In 2020, Detroit police killed 14 dogs. In 2021, Detroit police killed 25 dogs. In 2022, Detroit police killed 35 dogs. That’s a total of 74 dogs.

