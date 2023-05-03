City council approves recreational marijuana shops in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – After months of no action, the City of Taylor is one step closer to opening recreational marijuana shops.

Taylor City Council passed two marijuana ordinances Tuesday (May 2) night after voters approved the measure last fall.

The primary ordinance focused on zoning, allowing anywhere from three to five recreational marijuana dispensaries to open in approved industrial areas of the city.

“It’s not going to be on every corner,” said Council Chairman Doug Geiss. “It’s really not going to be very visible, but the areas that we chose are going to be close to freeways, so it will be accessible for people to come to Taylor to purchase (recreational marijuana), but also for our residents, not having to drive five to ten miles.”

There was some pushback from residents about revising the 2,500 feet rule.

The ballot measure approved by voters stated that recreational marijuana facilities would be a minimum of 2,500 feet from protected areas like schools and churches.

“Twenty-five hundred feet would’ve meant that there were no parcels,” Geiss said. “So what we did is use natural barriers. A freeway is a natural barrier.”

For example, a recreational marijuana store can be located on the other side of the freeway from a residential area, even if the two locations are not 2,500 feet apart.

Those against the ordinance expressed concern about dispensaries being too close to children.

“Everywhere you turn, there are pot stores, and that is very sad for children,” one resident said while addressing the council Tuesday night.

On the other side of the debate, advocates for recreational marijuana sales were excited about the ordinances passed.

“It feels great,” said David Mellert. “We’ve been working on it for a very long time, and we made some concessions, but we are on the right path.”

The city will begin accepting applications on Oct. 1.