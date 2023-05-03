Morning 4: 1 man killed, 2 others hurt in triple shooting in Detroit, police say -- and more news

Plymouth road shut down after triple shooting leaves 1 dead on Detroit's west side

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Police: 2 men, 1 woman found shot in vehicle on Detroit’s west side

Two men and one woman were found shot inside a vehicle late Tuesday on Detroit’s west side, police report.

Former Detroit nurse sentenced for swapping painkiller in vials, syringes with another liquid

A former registered nurse at a Detroit hospital has been sentenced for extracting painkillers from vials and syringes and filling them with a different liquid.

Spirit Airlines to launch direct flight from Detroit to Puerto Rico

Spirit Airlines will start offering nonstop flights from Detroit to San Juan, Puerto Rico, this week.

Driver sentenced after passenger killed in Warren crash as he fled police

A driver has been sentenced to decades in prison after his passenger was killed when he crashed while fleeing police in Warren.

