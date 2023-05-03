Woman responsible for antisemitic graffiti on Royal Oak synagogue faces multiple charges, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A woman suspected of painting antisemitic graffiti on an Oakland County synagogue faces multiple charges.

Royal Oak police announced that Randi Lucille Nord, 35, is responsible for the antisemitic graffiti found on The Woodward Shul Jewish Center.

Nord faces charges of ethnic intimidation with a penalty of imprisonment or a fine. The Clinton Township woman also is facing malicious destruction of a building charge.

With the charges Nord has been arraigned on during Wednesday’s court session, she could face imprisonment for not more than two years or a fine of up to $5,000. For the destruction of the building, that misdemeanor also has a fine punishment of not more than $500 or three times the cost of the destruction done to the building.

“Hate crimes, and particularly crimes directed at our Jewish community are on the rise. Hate of any kind will not be tolerated in Oakland County and my office will continue to call out and prosecute these offenses to the fullest extent of the law,” said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. “I formed the Hate Crimes Unit to handle cases like this and to ensure that we have the necessary resources and training to hold individuals accountable for committing hate crimes.”

Nord was arrested late Monday Night by Farmington Hills Directed Patrol Unit. Many organizations worked together to identify the suspect. The Royal Oak Detectives worked with investigators from the Jewish Community Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Farmington Hills Police Department to find the Clinton Township woman.

Police say that on April 28 at 4 p.m., police responded to a report of graffiti on the Royal Oak synagogue. It was reported that a swastika symbol and four letters were spray painted in red on the east wall of the Jewish Community Center.

This offense isn’t Nords first. According to Royal Oak police, the woman has a history of convictions ranging from assault and battery to operating while intoxicated.

The woman currently has a cash bond set at $75,000.

At this time, Nord’s next court appearance is to be determined.

