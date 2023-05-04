Detroit police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Carle Penny was last seen at 11 p.m. Tuesday (May 2) in the 9900 block of Balfour Road.

She left her house without permission and failed to return home.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her home.

Carle Penny Details Age 15 Height 5′9″ Hair Black hair Weight 290 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5901 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

