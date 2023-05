One man was fatally shot by another man during an altercation on Detroit’s east side.

DETROIT – One man was fatally shot by another man during an altercation on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Wednesday (May 3) night in the 5700 block of Devonshire Road.

Officials say the suspect was arrested, and the weapon was recovered.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.