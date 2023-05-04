60º

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office want help finding missing 12-year-old boy

Demar Johnson last seen on May 2

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland County. (Oakland County Sheriff’s Office)

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Oakland County.

Demar Johnson left his residence Tuesday (May 2) in the 60 block of Carr Street in Pontiac.

Johnson was reported missing after his father returned home and found the door left open and saw the video of him packing his belongings.

Police canvassed the areas the 12-year-old boy was known to have frequented but did not find him.

Demar JohnsonDetails
Age12
Height‘5′10″
Weight170

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248- 858-4950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

