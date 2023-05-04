59º

Police seek suspect who robbed St. Clair Shores bank with note implying he was armed

Robbery occurred at credit union on Wednesday

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Tags: St. Clair Shores, Macomb County
The suspect of a St. Clair Shores bank robbery that occurred on May 3, 2023. Images provided by St. Clair Shores police. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are looking for a suspect accused of demanding money from a bank teller on Wednesday at a St. Clair Shores credit union.

At about 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, a male suspect reportedly robbed the Credit Union ONE bank located on Harper Avenue south of Martin Road. St. Clair Shores police say the suspect passed a note to a bank teller demanding money while implying he had a gun.

The bank teller gave the suspect an “undisclosed amount of U.S. currency” before he fled the scene, police said. The suspect reportedly exited the bank, got into a white Chevy Impala with black rims, and drove northbound on Harper Avenue.

A photo of the suspect and the vehicle can be seen above.

Police were notified of the robbery by a “holdup panic alarm,” officials said.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a tall, thin Black male who was wearing a blue surgical mask, a red head cover, a gray hooded jacket/sweatshirt, black pants and gray “Croc”-style shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 586-445-5305.

