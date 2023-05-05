Grosse Pointe Park woman severely injured after woman breaks into home; Suspect in custody

A Grosse Pointe Park woman has been severely injured after another woman broke into her home.

The home invasion occurred Friday (May 5) at 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Berkshire when the Grosse Pointe Park Department of Public Safety received a call for assistance.

When officials arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman suffering from numerous injuries, including severe head trauma.

The victim was taken to Grosse Pointe Beaumont and then transferred to Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, where she remains in critical condition in the ICU.

The elderly woman provided officers with information that helped officials find the suspect, who was leaving the house and driving away in a car that had been stolen from the victim’s home.

Police stopped the car and arrested the female after a foot pursuit.

Officials found numerous items belonging to the 83-year-old victim and the gun that was used to rob her.