Yorkshire Terrier reunites with family in Detroit after missing for 6 years

DETROIT – A Yorkshire Terrier was reunited with its family six years after it went missing from their Detroit yard.

Coleman said her 7-year-old daughter was devastated.

They searched and searched, but when they didn’t find the dog, they decided to say goodbye.

“We purchased a marker for her, we have it on the mantle, and it’s a little circle with a paw print on it and says ‘Gone, but not forgotten,’” said Coleman.

They never forgot Blossom, and Blossom never forgot them.

Six years later, Coleman got a call from Romulus Animal Shelter informing her they found her dog.

Blossom had an identification chip, which is how the shelter got the family’s contact information.

“To have her back is nothing short of a miracle,” Coleman said. “Six years, and she was with someone, and I don’t know how long she had been on the street after that. It’s just a miracle that we got her back.”

Coleman decided to surprise her now teenage daughter, Dallis, with the dog’s return.

Coleman and Dallis went to the shelter on Monday (May 1) and reunited with Blossom.

“They said we found your dog, and that’s when I started to break down and cry,” said Dallis, 13.

The family says Blossom recognized them right away.

“When she first saw us, her little tail started to wag so fast, and I was like, ‘She definitely remembers us,’” Dallis said.

Blossom’s fur was matted, and she had an eye infection, but her family is nursing her back to health.

The family hopes other pet owners will see this story and choose to have their dog chipped for identification purposes.