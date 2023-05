DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a Detroit business at gunpoint.

Detroit officials released photos from the attempted robbery that took place on April 30 around 5 p.m.

The business is located on the 12500 block of Grand River Avenue.

Police say that the attempted robbery was unsuccessful, and there is no comment if there were any injuries.

If anyone recognizes the individual, please call 313-596-5240 or 1-800-Speak-Up.