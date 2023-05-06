Wrong way driver accused of kidnapping passengers arrested by Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police have arrested a driver accused of kidnapping passengers while going the wrong way on I-75 at a high rate of speed.

Michigan State Police have arrested a driver accused of kidnapping passengers while going the wrong way on I-75 at a high rate of speed.

The incident occurred Friday (May 5) at 1:45 a.m. when troopers observed the vehicle driving fast near Cumberland and Holland avenues.

Troopers tried to stop the suspect, but the driver did not stop, causing a pursuit on I-75 going southbound in the northbound lanes.

While in pursuit, a passenger in the vehicle called 911 and reported they were in the car against their will.

The high-speed pursuit continued southbound in the northbound lanes of I-75.

Birch Run Police deployed stop sticks at the Birch Run exit, and Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks at Vienna Road in an attempt to stop the speeding driver.

The driver and the kidnapped passenger entered the Clio Rest Area, and troopers were able to stop the vehicle using a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver as the suspect attempted to re-enter the freeway.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Saginaw, was charged with kidnapping, felonious assault, and fleeing a police officer and several outstanding warrants.

Officials say both passengers were released, and no injuries were reported.