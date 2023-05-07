Police seeking help to locate missing endangered Dearborn man

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking the general public for help to locate a missing Dearborn man who is said to be endangered.

According to officials, Mohamed Omar was last seen on May 6 at 11:30 p.m. at his home on the 2700 block of Akron Street.

Omar was last seen wearing a grey Champion sweatshirt and black Champion sweatpants. Officials say that the 24-year-old man has mental health needs and that police are searching actively to reunite Omar with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Details Mohamed Omar Age 24 Height 5′6″ Weight 100 Eyes Brown Hair Black

