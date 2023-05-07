74º

Local News

Police seeking help to locate missing endangered Dearborn man

Omar was last seen on May 6

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Missing in Michigan, Dearborn, Wayne County
Mohamed Omar (Dearborn Police Department)

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking the general public for help to locate a missing Dearborn man who is said to be endangered.

According to officials, Mohamed Omar was last seen on May 6 at 11:30 p.m. at his home on the 2700 block of Akron Street.

Omar was last seen wearing a grey Champion sweatshirt and black Champion sweatpants. Officials say that the 24-year-old man has mental health needs and that police are searching actively to reunite Omar with his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

DetailsMohamed Omar
Age24
Height5′6″
Weight100
EyesBrown
HairBlack

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter