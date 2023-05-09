Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Meiya Casey was last seen at 5 a.m. Saturday (May 6) in the 9900 block of Hubbell Avenue.

Casey left her house without permission and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a black ‘Nike’ hooded sweatshirt, and black leggings

Meiya Casey Details Age 12 Height 5′2″ Hair Black Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

