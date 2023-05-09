Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.
Meiya Casey was last seen at 5 a.m. Saturday (May 6) in the 9900 block of Hubbell Avenue.
Casey left her house without permission and failed to return home.
She was last seen wearing a black ‘Nike’ hooded sweatshirt, and black leggings
|Meiya Casey
|Details
|Age
|12
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|130 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.