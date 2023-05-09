69º

Detroit police want help finding missing 12-year-old girl

Meiya Casey last seen on May 6

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit.

Meiya Casey was last seen at 5 a.m. Saturday (May 6) in the 9900 block of Hubbell Avenue.

Casey left her house without permission and failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a black ‘Nike’ hooded sweatshirt, and black leggings

Meiya CaseyDetails
Age12
Height5′2″
HairBlack
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

