DETROIT – A teen has been shot while standing outside of his home on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Tuesday (May 9) in the 3900 block of Canton Street when the teen heard gunshots and felt pain.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS and is listed in temporary serious condition.

There is no suspect information at this time nor other details concerning the circumstances of the shooting.