How a gunman’s card declining on a $4 bill at a gas station led to a fatal shooting

DETROIT – An angry gunman shot three people in a Detroit gas station after his card declined on a $4 bill, police say.

The shooting occurred at a Mobil gas station near West McNichols Road and Appoine Street on Saturday around 3 a.m.

The suspect shot three customers inside the store. Police say the clerk wasn’t shot.

One of three gas station customers not only shot three times, police say, by gunman Samuel McCray, and he was trapped inside the shop with that gunman by the gas station clerk. He does not want to be identified, concerned for his safety.

When the clerk refused to let the three customers in harms way out of the gas station, he turned to the gunman and pleaded for his life.

“I turned around, and he the gun to my head, and I put my hand up he grazed my side, I play dead,” said the victim.

The gunman shot another customer trapped with them and killed 37-year-old Gregory Kelly.

McCray was arraigned today where prosecutors said the clerk thought McCray was going to walk off with $4 worth of items – with a switch behind the counter, the clerk locked the door, and prosecutors say the clerk turned up the heat by arguing with the gunman.

After shooting the three customers by emptying his handgun, the clerk behind protective glass unlocked the door and let the gunman walk out.

“It really is tragic and senseless gun violence. Three people who had nothing to do with his dispute decided to stop at a store at three in the morning to get a pop or whatever they were getting, and he’s having a dispute and decided to take it out on those three innocent victims. It’s just unacceptable, so now you’ve got three victims. One’s dead, and then you’ve the victim whose life is over as well. He won’t see the light of day.” Cheif James White, Detroit Police

