Missing Ypsilanti rooster lawn ornament returned to original owners after being stolen from yard

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Shortly after we aired our story about a five-and-a-half-foot tall, flea market-purchased metal rooster having disappeared -- he reappeared.

This is Normal Street in Ypsilanti, about a mile and a half away from the Wylie-Eggert’s home, and it’s here where a Local 4 viewer by the name of Rachel happened upon something abnormal, the removed rooster.”

Daniel’s cousin insisted on recording all the calls coming in after last night’s news. His wife Lucia explained how the formerly disappointed children reacted when Daniel called home about the good news.

“We’re all jumping up and down, and then I got off the phone, and it felt immediate that somebody pulls into the driveway, they open up the trunk, and there’s the rooster. The kids were singing, dancing, laughing,” explained Lucia.

First order of business: naming his raving rooster.

The family decided to name the rooster Yo-yo.

And why not? Police aren’t involved here, but Daniel’s going with the Eastern Michigan University fraternity prank theory.

“They could have taken it, carried it around a little bit, and then dumped it on the other side of campus,” said Daniel.

Daniel admits he didn’t think he’d ever see Yo-yo again. He and Lucia, and especially their kids, are grateful.

“I just want to say thank you to the kind stranger who called me and watched the news and saw yo-yo just sitting out in the cold and knew what to do,” said Daniel.

One last thing to do with Yo-Yo. Give him a permanent home. Daniel found a cement block, more like a wall, in his front yard, which, he says, will be Yo-Yo’s permanent home.

The unique metal rooster that was stolen from a Washtenaw County family has been returned. (WDIV)

Previous coverage: Washtenaw County family pleads for return of unique metal rooster that was stolen from their yard