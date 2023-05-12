Woman killed in early morning Detroit house fire: What we know

DETROIT – One woman is dead after a fire broke out at a residence on Detroit’s east side on Friday morning.

Local 4 spoke to the family of 79-year-old Delores Dacres who was killed in a fire just after 5 a.m. on Friday, May 12, at a Detroit home on Algonquin Street.

Her son, Melvin Dacres, says that she was on the phone with her alarm company saying there was a fire. Melvin says he rushed to get to the home, but when he arrived he was told his mother was not able to get out in time.

“She was funny, she loved family, you know, she cared about people,” Melvin said.

The fire remains under investigation and at this time no official cause has been determined.

Melvin believes the fire may have started in a utility room on the side of the home, but Detroit Fire is still looking into the incident.