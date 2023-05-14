Morning 4: Michigan State University med student proposes at commencement ceremony - and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Graduate proposes to girlfriend during Michigan State University med school commencement ceremony

Graduating with a degree is considered a milestone, but getting engaged on the same day? There’s something special about creating priceless memories like that as a Spartan.

Police: Woman who was kidnapped outside of Detroit hospital found dead in Novi

The body of a woman who was kidnapped outside of a Detroit Hospital over the weekend has been found.

Police say that Patrice Wilson, who was last seen on Saturday morning within the 4200 block of St. Antoine Street in Detroit, was found at an apartment complex in Novi off of Haggerty Road between 9 and 10 Mile

Flashpoint: AI’s impact on the average worker; Chatting with Michigan’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

We’ve been focusing a lot on the future of work—in-person workplaces, the skills necessary in the future talent pool, and the innovations coming around mobility. With the rise of robots that are more and more capable, where does it leave the average worker?

MSP: Teenage brother uses slingshot to help fight off man attempting to abduct 8-year-old sister

A boy from Alpena Township helped fight off an attempted kidnapper using a slingshot to save his sister, says Michigan State Police.

