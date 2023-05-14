Police searching for man who allegedly kidnapped Patrice Wilson from Detroit Receiving Hospital parking lot

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

DETROIT – Police are searching for the man who they say kidnapped a 29-year-old nurse from the Detroit Receiving Hospital parking lot.

Jamere Miller, 36, allegedly kidnapped Patrice Wilson on Saturday. Wilson was found dead Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Novi, police said.

Police found Wilson in a truck of an SUV, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say that Miller and Wilson knew each other and that this is possibly a domestic violence case.

Reports by Detroit Police were released Saturday stating that Miller was deemed armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on Miller’s whereabouts, please call 313-596-1290.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.