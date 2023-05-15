NFL-style tryouts taking place for carpentry jobs in Detroit

Most career fairs involve business attire, polite discussion, and handshakes. But a very different hiring event will occur this Saturday, more akin to the NFL draft combine.

DETROIT – Most career fairs involve business attire, polite discussion, and handshakes. But a very different hiring event will occur this Saturday, more akin to the NFL draft combine.

The Detroit Carpenter Hiring Combine will occur Saturday, May 20, at the Union Carpenter and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Detroit.

“We’re looking to bring on as many to go to work that we can,” said Business Representative Jamal Al. “We’ll have about 30-40 contractors here looking to hire. This is outside the box of anything we’ve ever done. It’s not a career fair. It’s not anything like it. It’s actually putting people to work.”

It’s a new way to give industry job seekers an inside look at opportunities while still having fun at the same time.

“This was arrived from a football combine,” Al said. “Instead of doing drills, we’re doing construction activities.”

It’s all being made possible thanks to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America. The event is open to all skill sets.

“You can be a journeyman out in the field. You can be in the apprenticeship field, or you can be somebody who just wants to come into the trade and say how intriguing this is,” Al said.

But if you’re just starting out, you can get paid to learn the skills needed to make it. It’s also part of the reason why Cleo Gordon decided to become an apprentice years ago.

“Once you start the school, you get a job,” said Gordon. “When you get the job, you get a lot of on-the-job training.”

Gordon is hoping that she can be an example of a life-changing program like this.

“It’s a great opportunity if you’re looking for an employment opportunity but something that you can take with you for the rest of your life,” Gordon said.

Remember this Saturday starting at 8 a.m. is when all this will take place.

You must be at least 18, but come prepared with the necessary gear, like steel-toe boots and jeans. Those interested can head to Hammer9.com to register.