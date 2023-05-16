Here’s how ‘Operation Safe Neighborhoods’ has removed over 400 illegal guns off streets in Michigan

Officials say that Operation Safe Neighborhoods, which focuses on getting guns off the streets across Michigan, has removed over 400 illegal weapons since the operation started less than a year ago.

Law enforcement agencies have been focusing on compliance checks involving people on probation or parole who are not allowed to have guns.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the COVID pandemic slowed oversight on those who might be more likely to commit gun crimes, but not anymore.

“When you’re on parole or on probation, you’ve got rules that you have to follow,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “During COVID, those rules were not being enforced. What the Governor has done with the Department of Corrections has done has been phenomenal. There have been 50 cases a week between the sheriff and police departments, and we’re identifying people who are on probation and parole that are at risk of a gun crime. They’re going into their homes and doing safety checks. They’re making sure people are where they’re supposed to be, and there’s not guns on the premises. Probation and parole is meaning something again.”